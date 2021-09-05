iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Raised by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $292.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

