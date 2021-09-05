iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.