iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.96. 18,252,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,983,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a 200 day moving average of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.