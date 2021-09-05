iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.