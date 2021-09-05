iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,397 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,092,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,546,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter.

SMMD stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

