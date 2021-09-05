iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.26 and a 200-day moving average of $266.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.