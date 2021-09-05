iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

