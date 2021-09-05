iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

