iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $37,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $112.67. 2,515,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

