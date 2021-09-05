Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce sales of $525.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.40 million and the highest is $538.30 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

