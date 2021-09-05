J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after acquiring an additional 153,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $306,433. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

