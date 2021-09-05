Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,820. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

