Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stake Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.48% of Janus Henderson Group worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $43.37 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

