Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $828,778.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00805083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047297 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

