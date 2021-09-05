Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Tops $507,166.84

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $507,166.84 and approximately $78,184.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

