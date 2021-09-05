Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $175.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.