Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s Largest Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 7.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $92,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

