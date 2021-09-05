Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.