JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Holdings Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 271,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

