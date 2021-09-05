JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $159.49. 7,961,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

