Juggernaut (JGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.65 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $47.68 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.68 or 0.00841835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

