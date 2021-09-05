JulSwap Market Cap Hits $17.01 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. JulSwap has a market cap of $17.01 million and $607,433.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,166,840 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

