Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $547,113.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $547,113.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.68 or 0.07602726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,617.81 or 0.99670389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.08 or 0.00970869 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

