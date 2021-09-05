JUST Price Reaches $0.0892 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $201.72 million and approximately $241.55 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00156223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00236052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.99 or 0.07890910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.28 or 0.99861437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00988127 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

