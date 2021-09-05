Kalata (KALA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $187,106.00

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Kalata coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $187,106.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalata has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00164824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00222783 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.31 or 0.07561028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,754.86 or 1.00356312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.19 or 0.00966027 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

