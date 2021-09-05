Kalata (KALA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Kalata has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $350,397.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalata has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00160955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00199310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.69 or 0.07819729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.68 or 0.99989406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.00984706 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.