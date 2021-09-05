Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.21 Million

Analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post sales of $188.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.72 million to $194.70 million. Kaman reported sales of $213.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

KAMN opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

