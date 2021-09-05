Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.18

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Karbo has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1,774.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00610575 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,189,750 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.