KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 197.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and $199.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006061 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058695 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

