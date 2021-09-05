Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $733.54 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $8.02 or 0.00015985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $733.54 million and approximately $107.98 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00343924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00047147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.74 or 0.02444490 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,646,308 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

