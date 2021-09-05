Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $725.93 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $725.93 million and approximately $93.15 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00015365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00093149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.56 or 0.00349460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.50 or 0.02488033 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,711,891 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

