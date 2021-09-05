Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $392.09 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $78.42 million and $19.72 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $392.09 or 0.00758555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 85.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00123717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.34 or 0.00803537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.