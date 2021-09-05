KickToken Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00126399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.00821097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047433 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,493,435,351 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

