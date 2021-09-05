Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Kin has a market cap of $183.53 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00159836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00221754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00092276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010531 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

