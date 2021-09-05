King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.92 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $18.92 million and $9,899.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00126544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.54 or 0.00822284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047435 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

