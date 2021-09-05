Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $349,984.14 and $451,895.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00160675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00205582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.04 or 0.07854012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,248.38 or 1.00291569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.05 or 0.00986085 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.