Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,805,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

