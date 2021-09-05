KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Up 37.6% Over Last Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $233.98 million and $28.02 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $30.06 or 0.00059678 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00066568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00160724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00228739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.46 or 0.07871366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.48 or 0.99834932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.00987125 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

