Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $106.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00234480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.73 or 0.07840818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.57 or 1.00024864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.00982308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00792135 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,663,838,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,716,478 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.

