Kleros Achieves Market Cap of $106.18 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $106.18 million and $1.82 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.00770746 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 614,469,757 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

