Klever (KLV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.58 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $208.13 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00154915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00230250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.09 or 0.07745952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,366.05 or 0.99567004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.00971518 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

