Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Cap of $9,603.55

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $9,603.55 and $31.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.