Knekted (KNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Knekted has a market cap of $108,537.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

