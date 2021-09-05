Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $171.99 million and $7.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00330945 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00159777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00207624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000181 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,582,719 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

