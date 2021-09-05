Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $38.44 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.88 or 0.00820213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,731 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.