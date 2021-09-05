Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $403.92

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $403.92 or 0.00781237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 34% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.42 billion and $219.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00066206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00152625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00220533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.05 or 0.07757987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,755.54 or 1.00103077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.18 or 0.00971285 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

