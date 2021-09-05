Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Cap of $263,513.50

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $263,513.50 and approximately $2,112.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005562 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.