Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

LH opened at $306.65 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $309.28. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.26.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

