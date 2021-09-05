Lambda (LAMB) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Lambda has a market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00813415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00047091 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.