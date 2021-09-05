Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0964 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and $236,770.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 69.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

